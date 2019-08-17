South Africa 24-18 Argentina: S'busiso Nkosi stars for Springboks in World Cup warm-up

S'busiso Nkosi scored both of South Africa's tries in their win over Argentina

World Cup warm-up: South Africa v Argentina South Africa (8) 24 Tries: Nkosi 2 Con: Jantjies Pens: Jantjies 4 Argentina (10) 18 Tries: Petti, Matera Con: Bonilla Pens: Bonilla, Urdapilleta

Wing S'busiso Nkosi scored two superb tries as South Africa continued their preparation for the World Cup by edging out Argentina in Pretoria.

The Springboks' 24-18 victory proved a much tighter contest than last week's meeting when they beat the Pumas 46-13 to win the Rugby Championship.

Nkosi crossed either side of the break and fly-half Elton Jantjies added 14 points with the boot.

Guido Petti and Pablo Matera responded with tries for the visitors.

Argentina thought they had taken the lead with four minutes remaining, but the try was ruled out by the television official for an obstruction in the build-up.

South Africa named an entirely new starting XV from last week's clash, and Nkosi impressed with his two solo tries, making it seven in eight starts for the 23-year-old since his debut in June last year.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi also made his comeback after missing the Rugby Championship with a knee injury.

South Africa, who were beaten by champions New Zealand in the semi-finals at the last World Cup, capped their improvement since coach Rassie Erasmus took charge 18 months by topping the All Blacks, Australia and Argentina to win the Rugby Championship last week.