Callum Sheedy: Bristol Bears fly-half extends contract to 2022

Callum Sheedy
Callum Sheedy featured in all of the Bears' Premiership matchday squads last season

Bristol Bears fly-half Callum Sheedy has signed a new two-year extension to his contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Bears in 2014, played for England against the Barbarians earlier this summer.

"It's pleasing to secure Callum's services for another two years following this one, as he's a young man with a bright future in the game," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"Callum really excites us because he's a leader and he understands our game."

Sheedy, who will now stay with the club until at least 2022, added: "Bristol is the club very close to my heart. They gave me my first professional contract and, since Pat Lam's arrival, my game has really progressed."

