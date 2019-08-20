England v Ireland: Mako Vunipola may make comeback

England prop Mako Vunipola could make his return from a hamstring injury in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up against Ireland.

The 28-year-old had surgery after a tearing the muscle in Saracen's Champions Cup final victory in May.

England head coach Eddie Jones also hopes to have flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill available after shoulder and toe problems respectively.

England lost away to Wales in Cardiff on Sunday in their most recent warm-up.

More to follow.