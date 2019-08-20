Paul Gabrillagues: France lock banned for six weeks after John Barclay challenge

Paul Gabrillagues is in danger of missing the World Cup after the ban

World Cup warm-up: Scotland v France Venue: Murayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 24 August Kick-off: 13:10 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

France lock Paul Gabrillagues has been given a six-week ban for a dangerous head-first challenge on Scotland captain John Barclay.

World Rugby said the 26-year-old "accepted that the act did amount to foul play worthy of a red card".

His suspension covers the opening three group matches at the World Cup.

The incident with Gabrillagues and Barclay took place at a ruck 17 minutes into a 32-3 win for France, with the hosts running in five tries in Nice.

Felix Lambey replaces Gabrillagues for Saturday's re-match with Scotland at Murrayfield, with Romain Taofifeuna coming onto the bench.

The World Rugby ruling added: "The disciplinary committee, having considered the evidence and the submissions, deemed that the foul play was intentional, the offence took place at considerable pace and with considerable force to the opposition's head, such that the player sustained an injury."

The governing body added that a 10-week entry point in terms of punishment was reduced to six weeks following Gabrillagues' "early acknowledgement of guilt, his apology and expression of remorse to his opponent and his good conduct at the hearing."