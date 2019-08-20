John Afoa: Bristol Bears prop signs contract extension
Bristol Bears prop John Afoa has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 35-year-old was ever-present in the Premiership in his first campaign for the Ashton Gate side and was named in the Team of the Season.
"It was a fantastic first season for Bristol and an easy decision to extend my contract," he told the club website.
"I've been in a lot of different team environments, but the culture and togetherness that Pat Lam has instilled here is right up there with the best."