Ben Te'o's England career is over as he joins Toulon

Ben Te'o left Worcester at the end of the 2018-19 season after three years with the club

Ben Te'o's England career is over after he signed a short-term deal with French Top 14 side Toulon.

The centre, who has 18 caps, was left out of Eddie Jones' World Cup squad last week, but will now be ineligible for a call-up if there was an injury.

The Rugby Football Union has reiterated its selection policy with regards to foreign-based players.

It is understood he was involved in an off-field altercation during England's summer training camp in Italy.

Te'o, 32, has signed a contract with the French side until November to provide cover for World Cup absentees.

He left Premiership side Worcester at the end of last season after just 33 games for the Sixways outfit over three years following his arrival from Leinster.

The World Cup in Japan starts next month.