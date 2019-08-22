George North try for Wales against England prompts World Rugby law amendment
-
- From the section Rugby Union
World Rugby has made a law amendment after George North scored a try while England were down to 13 men to help Wales to victory on Saturday.
North's try came after England's Anthony Watson was sent off and before a head injury replacement for Willi Heinz had come on.
The amendment states that play can only restart once temporary replacement players are on the field.
The change comes less than a month before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Wales became world number one after the 13-6 win and begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 23 September, while England's first match is against Tonga on 22 September.