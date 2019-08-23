European Champions Cup: Ulster start campaign with trip to take on Bath

Bath centre Shontayne Hape tackles Ulster's Paddy Wallace when the sides met in Belfast in 2010

Ulster will begin their European campaign away to Bath on 16 November with Clermont Avergne their opening opponents in Belfast six days later.

Harlequins complete Pool Three and 1999 winners Ulster will take on the English side in a December double-header.

This year's beaten finalists Leinster start against Benetton in Dublin on 16 November and Munster travel to face Ospreys on the same day.

Connacht get under way against Montpellier in Galway a day later.

Ulster and Bath last meet in the competition in 2010/11 with the Irish side winning both encounters.

It's a tough start for Ulster, who reached the quarter-finals last year, and they will hope to capitalise on home advantage when they go up against Top 14 runners-up Clermont Auvergne.

The back-to back matches with Harlequins open with a 7 December game at Kingspan Stadium and they'll do it all again at the Twickenham Stoop six days later.

Going into 2020 and it's a trip to France on 10 January for a meeting with Clermont Avergne and the final pool match is against Bath in Belfast on 18 January.

