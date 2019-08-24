Scotland 17-14 France: Gregor Townsend's side win World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield

Sean Maitland's first-half try kickstarted Scotland's comeback

World Cup warm-up: Scotland v France Team A: (10) 17 Tries: Maitland, Harris; Pens: Laidlaw; Cons: Laidlaw 2 Team B: (14) 14 Tries: Penaud 2 Cons: Ramos 2

Scotland avenged last week's rout in Nice with a battling World Cup warm-up victory over France at Murrayfield.

A week on from a 32-3 collapse, the Scots' horror start at the Allianz Riviera was repeated as Damian Penaud went over within the first two minutes before adding a second try soon after.

Greig Laidlaw kicked a penalty before Sean Maitland's score just before the break jolted the crowd into life.

Chris Harris crashed over the line with 20 minutes to play to clinch victory.

While far from a perfect display, this was an improved showing from Gregor Townsend's men, particularly in the second half.

A negative from the afternoon for the Scotland head coach came in the form of Tommy Seymour, Blade Thomson and Sam Skinner being forced off.

The Scots now face a double header with Georgia, starting in Tbilisi next week, before heading to Japan where they open against Ireland on 22 September.

More to follow.

Scotland: Hogg, Seymour, Harris, P Horne, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw (capt); Reid, Turner, Nel, Cummings, Skinner, Wilson, Watson, Thomson.

Replacements: Stewart, Dell, Berghan, Gilchrist, Barclay, G Horne, Hutchinson, Kinghorn.

France: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Fofana, Raka, Lopez, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Lambey, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Alldritt, Ollivon.

Replacements: Chat, Baille, Setiano, Taofifenua, Camara, Serin, Ntamack, Medard