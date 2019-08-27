Rugby World Cup: Scotland lock Sam Skinner to miss tournament

Sam Skinner was helped off during the win over France

Scotland lock Sam Skinner will miss the Rugby World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over France.

The Exeter Chiefs second row had scans after limping off during the 17-14 win at Murrayfield, and it has been decided that he would not recover quickly enough to "play a meaningful part" in the tournament in Japan.

Glasgow Warriors second row Tim Swinson will join up with the training group as cover, with Gregor Townsend naming his final squad on 3 September.

Swinson has made 38 appearances for the national team, the most recent against Argentina in last summer, and can also cover the back row.

He has been preferred to Toulouse lock and former British & Irish Lion Richie Gray.

Scotland's opening game is against Ireland on 22 September.