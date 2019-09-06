Quiz: Name Scotland's 15 from last home meeting with Georgia
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland beat Georgia 44-10 in Tbilisi last week in their penultimate World Cup warm-up match.
It was the first of a double-header between the teams who have met on two previous occasions, most recently in 2016.
Scotland triumphed 43-16 in that autumn international, but can you name the 15 players who lined up for the hosts that day at Rugby Park.
You have three minutes...
Name Scotland's starting 15 when they last faced Georgia in 2016
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15