Jack Nowell: England winger 'touch and go' for Rugby World Cup - Rob Baxter

Jack Nowell left Twickenham on crutches after June's Premiership final

England winger Jack Nowell's chances of playing at the Rugby World Cup hang in the balance, according to Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Nowell, 26, has not played since injuring his ankle in their Premiership final loss to Saracens in June, but was included in England's 31-man squad.

"I think he's going to be touch and go for involvement in the World Cup," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"But let's cross our fingers and hope that he can come through."

Nowell has not featured in any of England's three warm-up Tests against Wales (two) or Ireland, with a final preparation game against Italy to come in Newcastle next Friday, 6 September.

Eddie Jones' side open their World Cup campaign against Tonga in a little over three weeks on Sunday, 22 September.

Nowell, who toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, has scored 13 tries in 35 Tests for England and was part of the squad at the last World Cup in 2015.

He scored a hat-trick in his only tournament appearance against Uruguay, England's final pool match after they had already been eliminated.