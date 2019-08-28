George Nott: London Irish sign forward from Sale Sharks

George Nott was a World Championship winner with England Under-20s in 2016

London Irish have signed versatile forward George Nott from Sale Sharks.

The Wales-born 23-year-old made 36 appearances for Sale, including 14 in the Premiership since his senior debut in 2015.

But Nott played just four games for the Sharks last season and hopes to make an impression with Irish on their return to the Premiership.

"George is a strong addition and will add to the competition for places," said director of rugby Declan Kidney.