Women's Regional Championship: Ospreys eye third successive title

Wales and Ospreys fly-half Elinor Snowsill played for the Barbarians against USA Eagles and England

Ospreys women have the chance to secure a third successive regional title when they face their Cardiff Blues counterparts on Sunday.

Ospreys head to Championship finale at Cardiff Arms Park as the only undefeated side.

But a Blues victory or a win for Scarlets over RGC in the later kick-off could see the title go elsewhere.

Dragons did not compete in this year's Championship, instead they took part in the Super 12s tournament.

Wales head coach Rowland Phillips will invite players to train with an extended Autumn squad before naming his final squad for November's Test matches against Spain and Scotland.

Wales will also play friendly fixtures against the invitational Crawshays team and the Barbarians.