Wales v Ireland: Will Addison to start at full-back in Cardiff

Addison made his Ireland debut against Italy in November 2018

World Cup warm-up: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 August Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Will Addison will make his first appearance since January in Ireland's penultimate World Cup warm-up match against Wales on Saturday.

The former Sale Sharks captain is named at full-back as head coach Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes to the side that was demolished at Twickenham.

Tadhg Beirne will play in the back row as Niall Scannell takes over at hooker.

Half-backs Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion get their first starts of the warm-up matches.

Chris Farrell returns to partner Bundee Aki in midfield while Iain Henderson is joined in the second row by James Ryan, with Devin Toner again on the bench.

Jack Conan is given the chance to stake a claim for a starting berth at the back of the scrum as Munster props Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan look to cement their places in the final 31-man squad.

For the third game in a row Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are omitted from the squad with Schmidt confirming this week that the trio, who sustained minor injuries in training camp, are likely to return to action in Ireland's final warm-up against Wales on 7 September.

Versatile Addison given chance to shine

Addison, 27, impressed in his debut season with Ulster before injury prematurely ended his campaign.

The former England Under-20 player underwent a back operation this year having made his Ireland debut last November.

His ability to cover full-back, centre and wing undoubtedly plays in his favour with Schmidt keen on versatility in his squad, and Saturday provides Addison with an opportunity to prove his match sharpness with the Ireland head coach poised to select his squad before the final warm-up game.

Carty, who enjoyed an impressive season at Connacht, is given his chance at 10 while there is no recognised replacement fly-half among the replacements.

Niall Scannell starts in an all-Munster front row

Ireland's problems at the line-out were ruthlessly exposed by England, prompting heavy criticism of captain Rory Best who is named on the bench as Scannell gets the chance to put forward his case.

Schmidt has resisted the urge to revert to usual line-out caller Toner, with Henderson given another opportunity to prove his ability to direct the set-piece.

In Best's absence from the starting XV, Peter O'Mahony will captain the side.

Ireland: Addison; Conway, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Carty, Marmion; Kilcoyne, Scannell, John Ryan, Henderson, James Ryan; Beirne, O'Mahony (c), Conan.

Replacements: Best, Porter, Furlong, Toner, Murphy, L McGrath, Ringrose, D Kearney.