World Cup warm-up: Wales make 14 changes for Ireland with Rhys Carre and Owen Lane handed debuts

World Cup warm-ups: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 31 August Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales have handed Test debuts to Owen Lane and Rhys Carre for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against Ireland in Cardiff.

Cardiff Blues wing Lane and Saracens prop Carre are among 14 changes from the side that defeated England.

Back-rower Josh Navidi captains Wales for the first time while regional team-mate Jarrod Evans starts at fly-half.

It is the final chance to impress coach Warren Gatland before he names his 31-man World Cup squad on Sunday.

Navidi lines up at number eight, with only Scarlets flanker James Davies surviving from the side who beat England at the Principality Stadium, a result that took Wales to number one in World Rugby's rankings.

Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler makes his first Wales start for 18 months after two replacement appearances against England, while Adam Beard partners Bradley Davies in the second-row.

Hallam Amos lines up at full-back in a back three with Lane and Steff Evans.

Ospreys centres Scott Williams and Owen Watkin have been paired together in the Wales midfield, while Aled Davies joins Evans at half-back.

After Gatland names his World Cup squad, Wales face Ireland in Dublin on 7 Saturday in their final warm up match.

Wales

Hallam Amos (Cardiff Blues); Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Steff Evans (Scarlets); Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Aled Davies (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Saracens), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Bradley Davies (Ospreys), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), James Davies (Scarlets), Josh Navidi (capt, Cardiff Blues).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers).