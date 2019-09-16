Rugby World Cup stadiums: Where are matches being played?

|2019 Rugby World Cup
|Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November
Floating pitches, volcano views and cities named after car companies.
These are just a few of the things awaiting fans at the 12 venues for Asia's first ever Rugby World Cup.
The final will take place in Yokohama, close to Tokyo, but perhaps the most moving stadium is in Kamaishi, on the site where a tsunami destroyed two schools in 2011.
Pool games will be contested in stadiums along the length of Japan and BBC Sport has taken a look at all of them.