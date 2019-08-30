World Cup warm-up matches: France cruise past Italy in Paris

France begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina on 21 September

France cruised to a 47-19 victory over Italy in their final World Cup warm-up match at Stade de France.

Italy took the lead after going behind to Yoann Huget's early try when Tommaso Allan converted Mattia Bellini's try in the 21st minute.

But France took control after tries from Camille Chat, Antoine Dupont and Arthur Iturria followed a penalty try.

Jake Polledri and Bellini scored after the break but Wenceslas Lauret and Thomas Ramos crossed for the hosts.

The Italians complete their preparations with a warm-up against England on 6 September, while France begin their tournament against Argentina in Pool C on 21 September.

Italy's trip to Newcastle is also England's final warm-up game before travelling to the tournament in Japan.