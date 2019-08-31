Gregor Townsend: Scotland head coach gives no selection hints after Georgia win

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Georgia 10-44 Scotland

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend would not be drawn on whether the win over Georgia has changed his World Cup plans.

Centre Rory Hutchinson impressed, scoring two tries on his first Test start, while number eight Matt Fagerson also stood out.

Townsend names his final 31-man squad for Japan on Tuesday.

"The more players that are playing and training well the harder it will be to get it down to 31 players," he said.

"The big positive is that it looks like we haven't picked up any injuries as well. It looks like we'll have a full squad minus Sam Skinner to select from."

The 44-10 win in the Dinamo Arena was Scotland's first away win from home in 14 months, and followed a win against France at Murrayfield which avenged a humbling defeat in Nice seven days previous.

Scotland raced into a 20-0 lead and never looked back, scoring a total of five tries.

"It gives us something to build on next week, it's a nicer feeling in the changing room," Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"We went to a different venue with a noisy home support, with a team we're not used to playing [against] and we adapted well, we were focussed we looked fit and we were accurate."

Centre spots up for grabs - analysis

Former Scotland and Lions prop Peter Wright on BBC Sportsound

I think he'll have picked them all apart from the centres. If he is not taking Huw Jones, then that performance [as a substitute] probably reinforces that decision. My concern with him is he's struggled for form for a wee while. I think in attack he's got it, he's scored a number of tries at the highest level. It's defensively I would be slightly concerned. But one of the reasons you potentially take him is he can create something out of nothing.

I know Rory Hutchinson has played well for Northampton but that's not international rugby. I'm really old fashioned and I think you earn your position over more than two games.

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown on BBC Sportsound

Sam Johnson has the ability to straighten the line, run really hard, break tackles and get you over the gain-line. There's something to be said for having assuredness and good defenders at 12 and 13 because it gives you solidity. It allows you to bring those other players [Finn Russell, Sean Maitland, Tommy Seymour] into the game in another way.