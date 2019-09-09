Rugby World Cup 2019: List of fixtures & pools

New Zealand won the competition in 2015 to become the first team to lift the trophy three times

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Full details.

Tournament rules

Teams receive four points for a win and two for a draw. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries or for a defeat by seven points or fewer.

The winner and runner-up in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals.

If teams are tied at full time in the knockout stages, then the winner shall be determined through extra time, then sudden death if there's still no winner and finally a kicking competition if the scores are still tied.

Rugby World Cup groups Pool A: Ireland, Japan, Russia, Samoa, Scotland Pool B: Canada, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, South Africa Pool C: Argentina, England, France, Tonga, United States Pool D: Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Uruguay, Wales

Schedule

All times are BST unless stated and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 20 September

Pool A: Japan v Russia (Tokyo), 11:45

Saturday, 21 September

Pool D: Australia v Fiji (Sapporo), 05:45

Pool C: France v Argentina (Tokyo), 08:15

Pool B: New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama), 10:45

Sunday, 22 September

Pool B: Italy v Namibia (Osaka), 06:15

Pool A: Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama), 08:45

Pool C: England v Tonga (Sapporo), 11:15

Monday, 23 September

Pool D: Wales v Georgia (Toyota), 11:15

Tuesday, 24 September

Pool A: Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya), 11:15

Wednesday, 25 September

Pool D: Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi), 06:15

Thursday, 26 September

Pool B: Italy v Canada (Fukuoka), 08:45

Pool C: England v United States (Kobe), 11:45

Saturday, 28 September

Pool C: Argentina v Tonga (Osaka), 05:45

Pool A: Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka), 08:15

Pool B: South Africa v Namibia (Toyota), 10:45

Sunday, 29 September

Pool D: Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya), 06:15

Pool D: Australia v Wales (Tokyo), 08:45

Monday, 30 September

Pool A: Scotland v Samoa (Kobe), 11:15

Wednesday, 2 October

Pool C: France v United States (Fukuoka), 08:45

Pool B: New Zealand v Canada (Oita), 11:15

Thursday, 3 October

Pool D: Georgia v Fiji (Osaka), 06:15

Pool A: Ireland v Russia (Kobe), 11:15

Friday, 4 October

Pool B: South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka), 10:45

Saturday, 5 October

Pool D: Australia v Uruguay (Oita), 06:15

Pool C: England v Argentina (Tokyo), 09:00

Pool A: Japan v Samoa (Toyota), 11:30

Sunday, 6 October

Pool B: New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo), 05:45

Pool C: France v Tonga (Kumamoto), 08:45

Tuesday, 8 October

Pool B: South Africa v Canada (Kobe), 11:15

Wednesday, 9 October

Pool C: Argentina v United States (Kumagaya), 05:45

Pool A: Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka), 08:15

Pool D: Wales v Fiji (Oita), 10:45

Friday, 11 October

Pool D: Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka), 11:15

Saturday, 12 October

Pool B: New Zealand v Italy (Toyota), 05:45

Pool C: England v France (Yokohama), 09:15

Pool A: Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka), 11:45

Sunday, 13 October

Pool B: Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi), 04:15

Pool C: United States v Tonga (Osaka), 06:45

Pool D: Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto), 09:15

Pool A: Japan v Scotland (Yokohama), 11:45

Knockout fixtures

Saturday, 19 October

Quarter-final 1: Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up (Oita), 08:15

Quarter-final 2: Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15

Sunday, 20 October

Quarter-final 3: Pool D winner v Pool C runner-up (Oita), 08:15

Quarter-final 4: Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15

Saturday, 26 October

Semi-final 1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner (Yokohama), 09:00

Sunday, 27 October

Semi-final 2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner (Yokohama), 09:00 GMT

Friday, 1 November

Third-place match (Tokyo), 09:00 GMT

Saturday, 2 November

Final (Yokohama), 09:00 GMT