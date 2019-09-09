Rugby World Cup 2019: List of fixtures & pools
|2019 Rugby World Cup
|Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November
|Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Full details.
Tournament rules
Teams receive four points for a win and two for a draw. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries or for a defeat by seven points or fewer.
The winner and runner-up in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals.
If teams are tied at full time in the knockout stages, then the winner shall be determined through extra time, then sudden death if there's still no winner and finally a kicking competition if the scores are still tied.
|Rugby World Cup groups
|Pool A: Ireland, Japan, Russia, Samoa, Scotland
|Pool B: Canada, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, South Africa
|Pool C: Argentina, England, France, Tonga, United States
|Pool D: Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Uruguay, Wales
Schedule
All times are BST unless stated and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Friday, 20 September
Pool A: Japan v Russia (Tokyo), 11:45
Saturday, 21 September
Pool D: Australia v Fiji (Sapporo), 05:45
Pool C: France v Argentina (Tokyo), 08:15
Pool B: New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama), 10:45
Sunday, 22 September
Pool B: Italy v Namibia (Osaka), 06:15
Pool A: Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama), 08:45
Pool C: England v Tonga (Sapporo), 11:15
Monday, 23 September
Pool D: Wales v Georgia (Toyota), 11:15
Tuesday, 24 September
Pool A: Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya), 11:15
Wednesday, 25 September
Pool D: Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi), 06:15
Thursday, 26 September
Pool B: Italy v Canada (Fukuoka), 08:45
Pool C: England v United States (Kobe), 11:45
Saturday, 28 September
Pool C: Argentina v Tonga (Osaka), 05:45
Pool A: Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka), 08:15
Pool B: South Africa v Namibia (Toyota), 10:45
Sunday, 29 September
Pool D: Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya), 06:15
Pool D: Australia v Wales (Tokyo), 08:45
Monday, 30 September
Pool A: Scotland v Samoa (Kobe), 11:15
Wednesday, 2 October
Pool C: France v United States (Fukuoka), 08:45
Pool B: New Zealand v Canada (Oita), 11:15
Thursday, 3 October
Pool D: Georgia v Fiji (Osaka), 06:15
Pool A: Ireland v Russia (Kobe), 11:15
Friday, 4 October
Pool B: South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka), 10:45
Saturday, 5 October
Pool D: Australia v Uruguay (Oita), 06:15
Pool C: England v Argentina (Tokyo), 09:00
Pool A: Japan v Samoa (Toyota), 11:30
Sunday, 6 October
Pool B: New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo), 05:45
Pool C: France v Tonga (Kumamoto), 08:45
Tuesday, 8 October
Pool B: South Africa v Canada (Kobe), 11:15
Wednesday, 9 October
Pool C: Argentina v United States (Kumagaya), 05:45
Pool A: Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka), 08:15
Pool D: Wales v Fiji (Oita), 10:45
Friday, 11 October
Pool D: Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka), 11:15
Saturday, 12 October
Pool B: New Zealand v Italy (Toyota), 05:45
Pool C: England v France (Yokohama), 09:15
Pool A: Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka), 11:45
Sunday, 13 October
Pool B: Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi), 04:15
Pool C: United States v Tonga (Osaka), 06:45
Pool D: Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto), 09:15
Pool A: Japan v Scotland (Yokohama), 11:45
Knockout fixtures
Saturday, 19 October
Quarter-final 1: Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up (Oita), 08:15
Quarter-final 2: Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15
Sunday, 20 October
Quarter-final 3: Pool D winner v Pool C runner-up (Oita), 08:15
Quarter-final 4: Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up (Tokyo), 11:15
Saturday, 26 October
Semi-final 1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner (Yokohama), 09:00
Sunday, 27 October
Semi-final 2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner (Yokohama), 09:00 GMT
Friday, 1 November
Third-place match (Tokyo), 09:00 GMT
Saturday, 2 November
Final (Yokohama), 09:00 GMT