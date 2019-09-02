Rugby World Cup: Devin Toner is a shock omission from Ireland squad for Japan

Toner has featured strongly during Schmidt's six years at Ireland's helm.

Devin Toner has been left out of Ireland's 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Leinster lock has been a regular under head coach Joe Schmidt, starting 50 of the Kiwi's head 67 Test matches in charge.

Munster's South Africa-born Jean Kleyn has been given the nod ahead of Toner, with Ulster back Will Addison also not included in the panel.

Ireland's opening World Cup Pool A game is against Scotland on 22 September.

More to follow.