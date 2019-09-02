Shaun Edwards' coaching future likely to be in France

Edwards has helped Wales win four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards has confirmed his future will likely be in France after the Rugby World Cup.

A role with the French national side has been speculated after the 52-year-old's return to Wigan Warriors was called off earlier this year.

The Japan World Cup will conclude Edwards' 12 year stint with Wales, and he said on Monday he would be going to France afterwards.

But he added there were "things to sort out there, so it's not definite".

The French Rugby Federation has so far made no announcement regarding any move for Edwards, but FRF president Bernard Laporte is a known admirer.

Edwards was unveiled to the press last year as Wigan's new head coach from 2020 - the club he spent 14 years of his playing career and won every available honour.

But he later said he would not be taking up the role due to a "lack of preparation".

Edwards also declined a renewed contract from the Welsh Rugby Union after winning the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Edwards has been linked with France's national union team as well as some English Premiership clubs

With the tournament opener in Japan three weeks away, Edwards admits uncertainty over his own future will not deflect his focus from Wales.

"I've gone into the last two World Cups knowing if we don't do well I will have no job afterwards," he said.

"So I prefer to be on edge. I used to sign one-year contracts at Wigan sometimes."

Having coached Wales to the World Cup semi-final in 2011, Edwards hopes 2019 will be the year they go one better.

"We have performed relatively well at World Cups so far," he said.

"But I am a little bit sick of watching everybody else in the finals. That's how I work.

"There is only one defence coach in the northern hemisphere who has ever won the World Cup, and that's Phil Larder (with England in 2003).

"Phil was a great mentor to me - he led the way for people from rugby league to come into rugby union, him and Clive Griffiths - and I have got a lot to thank them for.

"So I have set myself a little target, trying to get into a final and just take it from there."