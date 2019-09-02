Damian Willemse: Saracens sign South Africa fly-half as injury cover

Damian Willemse has scored 143 points in 30 games for Stormers

Saracens have signed South Africa fly-half Damian Willemse on a three-month contract as cover for injured pair Alex Goode and Max Malins.

The 21-year-old, who can also play at centre and full-back, joins from Super Rugby franchise Stormers.

Willemse has won four international caps since making his Springboks debut against Argentina last year.

Full-back Goode is recovering from a foot injury while Malins will be out for three months with a broken foot.

"We're grateful to Western Province for allowing Damian to play his rugby at Saracens for the next three months," director of rugby Mark McCall said.