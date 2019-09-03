Scott Cummings says it's 'surreal' to be named in Scotland's World Cup squad

Cummings, second left, made his only Scotland start in the home win over France last month

Scott Cummings says it is "surreal" to be named in Scotland's World Cup squad just two-and-a-half weeks after winning his first cap.

The Glasgow Warriors lock, 22, has kept his place for the Japan showpiece after head coach Gregor Townsend trimmed his squad from 40 to 31 on Tuesday.

Cummings made the first of his three Scotland appearances as a substitute in August's 32-3 defeat to France in Nice.

"When I got the call, I was just like 'Really?', he said.

"I was amazed and so happy with how the last couple of games had game.

"It has all gone quickly. Even at Glasgow around Christmas time I wasn't being picked. I got a good string of game time during the Six Nations when some of our players were away and just pushed on from there.

"It's surreal. I was called into the 41 and was just wanting to train as well as I could and push for a game."

Scotland begin their campaign against Ireland on 22 September and also face Japan, Russia and Samoa in Pool A.