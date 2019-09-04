Pick your Scotland XV to play Georgia
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: Scotland v Georgia
|Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website
Scotland have now confirmed the 31 players who will be part of their World Cup squad. But who would be in your XV for the final warm-up match against Georgia on Friday? Pick your side below.
My Scotland XV
Who should Scotland pick for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up Test against Georgia? Pick your team then share it with friends.