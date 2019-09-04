Scotland v Georgia: Ryan Wilson captains Gregor Townsend's team

Glasgow Warriors' Ryan Wilson will lead Scotland in the absence of captain Stuart McInally

Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST

Gregor Townsend has opted not to start any players who missed out on Rugby World Cup selection for Scotland's final warm-up against Georgia.

Flanker Ryan Wilson will be captain for the first time, while Jonny Gray, Tommy Seymour and Blade Thomson return.

Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Sam Johnston are the only starters retained from Saturday's win in Tbilisi.

Of those who missed out on World Cup selection, hooker Grant Stewart and flanker Magnus Bradbury make the 22.

Seymour and Thomson return after suffering concussions in the win over France at Murrayfield almost two weeks ago, and Gray features for the first time this season after a hamstring strain.

"It's a boost to have them back," Townsend said. "It's also great to involve two players who just missed out on selection to our group to travel to Japan.

"As with all those that didn't make the 31-man squad, it's important they keep training and playing well in case they get a call up during the tournament."

Scotland have won their last two Tests after being humbled by France in Nice in their opening World Cup warm-up match.

Their next outing will be their opening game of the tournament in Japan against Ireland on 22 September.

"It's another opportunity for players to get valuable game time and build on what was a very good performance last weekend in Georgia," Townsend added.

"We are very aware that Georgia will be much improved after their first hit out of the season and they will know much more about how we play.

"Friday night gives us the opportunity to keep improving and get one step closer to playing our best rugby over the next few weeks."

Scotland: B Kinghorn; T Seymour; D Taylor, S Johnson; D Graham; A Hastings, A Price; G Reid, G Turner, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; R Wilson (capt), J Ritchie, B Thomson.

Replacements: G Stewart, A Dell, S Berghan, B Toolis, M Bradbury, G Horne, P Horne, C Harris.