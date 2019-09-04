Scotland women's head coach Philip Doyle targets Rugby World Cup spot

Scotland finished bottom of this year's Six Nations without a point

Qualifying for the World Cup finals in 2021 is Scotland's sole aim, according to new women's head coach Philip Doyle.

The Irishman, who replaced Shade Munro in April, says the Six Nations next year will be a "bedding-in" period.

Scotland tour South Africa in the next few weeks, facing the Springboks twice, before Autumn Tests against Wales and Japan at Scotstoun.

"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't confident they can progress under my leadership," said Doyle.

Scotland will compete in a round-robin World Cup qualification group next September with three other nations - Doyle "expects them to be Italy, Spain and Ireland" - with the winner advancing to a play-off for a spot at the New Zealand finals.

The second-place team enter a new repechage tournament for the chance to qualify.

Doyle, 54, who led Ireland women to four World Cup finals and a grand slam, aims to lift the fortunes of a Scotland team who finished without a point at this year's Six Nations.

"The Six nations is vitally important to development but all the focus is going down to World Cup qualification," he said. "We don't have to peak now but come next September, that's when we have to be at our best."