Scotland v Georgia: World Cup picture will be clearer after final warm-up Test

Jonny Gray makes his first appearance of the summer against Georgia at Murrayfield

Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Gregor Townsend will have two main goals ahead of Scotland's fourth and final World Cup warm-up match against Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

Given the ease with which the Scots put the hosts away in Tbilisi last weekend, there will be no great fears about heading to Japan on Monday on the back of a major upset in front of their own people. So the focus will be continuing the steady improvement in performance that has followed the false start in Nice.

Secondly, but no less importantly, Townsend will be desperate to come through this final match before the tournament with a clean bill of health. The loss of Sam Skinner with a hamstring injury picked up in the home victory over France was a savage blow. Other than that, the Scots have been largely unaffected by significant injuries, especially when you consider the calibre of players that Wales have been shorn of before the tournament.

Having settled on his 31 for the World Cup, Townsend has taken precautions with many of his key men. There is little sense in risking the likes of Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw, Hamish Watson, John Barclay and Stuart McInally against a team Scotland should beat with plenty to spare, so none of them feature in this return fixture.

That's not to say this is a second string side and plenty of the starting 15, and eight off the bench, will have one last shot at proving they deserve to line-up for that World Cup opener against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Tommy Seymour and Darcy Graham are on the wings and you would think they are vying for one spot against Ireland, with Sean Maitland virtually guaranteed to start in the back three alongside Hogg.

The centre partnership sees Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor partnered for the first time and if both come through and show up well, that could well be Townsend's favoured combination to start the tournament outside Russell.

Ali Price's duel with Laidlaw for the number nine jersey will continue all the way to Japan and he will aim to keep the pressure on the Clermont man with a lively performance at Murrayfield, while Adam Hastings will want to end any debate over who is next in line for the number 10 jersey should the unthinkable happen to Russell.

Lock Jonny Gray will get his first action of the summer alongside Scott Cummings, whose late run saw him included in the squad.

Each of the back-row three will feel they have a strong case for inclusion for the opening pool game. Ryan Wilson, the captain at blindside, is the type of player you want in a scrap and that's exactly what the Irish pack will present. Jame Ritchie was arguably Scotland's best forward in the Six Nations and was one of the few who emerged from the wreckage of Nice with any credit.

Blade Thomson is the most intriguing. His reputation has grown in his lengthy spell on the sidelines with concussion symptoms. His Test debut in the home win over France provided enough clues that Scotland have a serious operator on their hands, but how the coaches and fans long to see him come through 80 minutes having shown what he can do at his best.

Grant Stewart and Magnus Bradbury are in the curious situation of having to psyche themselves up to run out for an international at Murrayfield just days after being given the dispiriting news that they missed out on selection for the World Cup.

Magnus Bradbury is on the Scotland bench despite not making the World Cup squad

Stewart was probably always struggling to make up ground on the established top three of McInally, Fraser Brown and George Turner, even if Townsend has been impressed with how he's adapted to life as a Test player. But Bradbury may just have allowed himself to believe he might be on that plane on Monday.

He gave a tantalising snapshot of the asset he can be with a barnstorming second half at Twickenham in March, his try and bludgeoning ball-carrying integral to Scotland's unlikely revival.

The frustration for him will be that he's had no opportunity to stake his claim in a Scotland jersey since, a rib injury ruling him out of the first three warm-up matches.

He and Stewart will be desperate to show they are ready to answer Townsend's should it come from Japan. The injury rate of the modern game means their World Cup hopes are certainly not over, and a big impact from the bench against Georgia will keep them in the minds of the coaches.

From the low base of the hammering in Nice, Scotland have improved week-on-week in this summer series. They showed great heart and some strong defence to haul themselves back from 14-3 down to beat France at home and were simply too good for Georgia last time out.

As bright as Scotland were in Tbilisi, Georgia were a bit of a letdown. It's hard to imagine they will have enough firepower or attacking nous to truly trouble the Scots this time around.

So what will Townsend want to see? An improvement in the set-piece, with the scrum and line-out both looking shaky at points throughout the summer; the level of physicality brought in the last two victories maintained; a clinical edge in attack.

A good performance, a good win and a clean bill of health. If Townsend gets all three, he'll board the plane bound for Japan a satisfied man.

Scotland: B Kinghorn; T Seymour; D Taylor, S Johnson; D Graham; A Hastings, A Price; G Reid, G Turner, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; R Wilson (capt), J Ritchie, B Thomson.

Replacements: G Stewart, A Dell, S Berghan, B Toolis, M Bradbury, G Horne, P Horne, C Harris.