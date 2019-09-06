Thomas Du Toit: Springboks prop linked with short-term Ulster move

Thomas Du Toit has a short stint with Munster in the 2016-17 season

South Africa international prop Thomas Du Toit could be set to move to Ulster on a short-term deal which would cover the duration of the World Cup.

Du Toit, who plays for the Sharks, has made 10 appearances for the Springboks but has missed out on a place in their World Cup squad.

The prop previously had a short-term stint with Munster in 2016-17.

Du Toit played as a loose-head prop in the early part of his career but has since switched to tight-head.

Ulster will have Ireland prop Jack McGrath in their ranks this season following his move from Leinster but another front row signing Gareth Milasinovich has been ruled out for several months by a cruciate ligament injury.