Craig Gilroy: Wing to play first game in 10 months in Ulster pre-season friendly

Craig Gilroy missed most of last season because of a back injury

Craig Gilroy will play his first game in 10 months in Ulster's home friendly against Glasgow on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Ireland wing missed the second half of last season because of a back injury.

New squad members Matt Faddes and David O'Connor are both handed starts with another newcomer Sam Carter named on the bench.

Billy Burns will captain the side for the first time and is partnered in the half-backs by Jonny Stewart.

Faddes is paired with James Hume in midfield while Gilroy will line up alongside Angus Kernohan and Michael Lowry in the back three.

O'Connor will partner his brother Alan in the second row while Carter is named on a bench which includes John Cooney, Luke Marshall, Eric O'Sullivan, Kieran Treadwell and Sean Reidy.

Saturday's game starts at 13:30 BST at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster: Lowry, Gilroy, Faddes, Hume, A Kernohan; Burns (capt), Stewart; McCall, McBurney, Kane; A O'Connor, D O'Connor; C Ross, Marcus Rea, G Jones. Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Carter, Treadwell, Matty Rea, Reidy, Timoney, Shanahan, Cooney, A Curtis, Marshall, G Curtis, McIlroy.