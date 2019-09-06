Japan 7-41 South Africa: Makazole Mapimpi scores hat-trick in World Cup warm-up

South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi scored in the 21st, 30th and 52nd minutes against Japan

World Cup warm-up Japan (0) 7 Tries: Matsushima Cons: Tamura South Africa (22) 41 Tries: Kolbe (2), Mapimpi (3), Jantjies Cons: Pollard (2), Steyn (2) Pens: Pollard

Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick as South Africa beat Japan 41-7 in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Japan beat the Springboks in a major World Cup upset four years ago but Cheslin Kolbe's early try settled the visitors in Kumagaya.

Winger Mapimpi added two more scores as the visitors led 22-0 at the interval.

He claimed his third on 52 minutes before tries from Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies, while Kotaro Matsushima scored a consolation.

The Springboks, led by influential captain Siya Kolisi, completed their preparations just north of Tokyo in impressive style.

The two-time winners begin their World Cup campaign against defending champions New Zealand in Pool B on Saturday 21 September, after Japan open the tournament against Russia the night before.