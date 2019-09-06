Scotland 36-9 Georgia: Gregor Townsend faces World Cup injury wait

Second-row Ben Toolis was one of five players forced off against Georgia

Head coach Gregor Townsend faces an anxious wait after five players were forced off in Scotland's final World Cup warm-up match against Georgia.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie went to hospital with a facial injury, while back Blair Kinghorn and lock Ben Toolis suffered head knocks in the 36-9 win.

Forwards Jonny Gray and Blade Thomson suffered hamstring problems.

"We don't know yet," Townsend told BBC Scotland when asked about the extent of the injuries.

"We had two players with head injuries and they didn't come back on - they'll go through the normal concussion protocols.

"Jamie Ritchie's going for a scan. That's five players in a match so there will be quite a lot to look at over the next few days."

In their final match before facing Ireland in Yokohama on September 22 in their World Cup opener, Scotland toiled against a stubborn Georgia before pulling away with three late tries.

Unconverted scores from Ali Price and Blair Kinghorn had the hosts a point clear at the break, with Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and the Horne brothers - George and Pete - adding further tries in the last 20 minutes.

The win means Scotland have won three of their four warm-up matches, recovering after being hammered by France in Nice in their opener.

"We know the players have worked hard, they've come together as a group to deal with adversity," Townsend added.

"We had to bounce back from a defeat, come back from a losing position against France and tonight deal with a new team.

"We now need to produce it for 80 minutes four times in the next month for our pool games and we know if we do that we can be a match for any team."

'Ritchie would be a loss' - analysis

Former Scotland prop Peter Wright on Sportsound

I think Jamie Ritchie is the concerning one. He's gone to hospital for a scan and it was a facial injury - so that would suggest a potential fracture. The other ones are HIA and a tight hamstring.

Ritchie would be a loss, there's no doubt about that. Fingers crossed it's just badly bruised. You would probably say Magnus Bradbury is next in the pecking order for the back-row.