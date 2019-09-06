Scotland: 36-9 Georgia: Gregor Townsend's side win final World Cup warm-up

Ali Price went over for the first of Scotland's six tries

World Cup warm-up Scotland: (10) 36 Tries: Price, Kinghorn, Johnson, Graham, G Horne, P Horne Cons: Hastings, G Horne (2) Georgia: (9) 9 Pens: Abzhandadze (3)

Scotland pulled away from a stubborn Georgia in the second half at Murrayfield to earn their third win in four World Cup warm-up matches.

It was a one-point game at the break, with unconverted tries by Ali Price and Blair Kinghorn met by three Tedo Abzhandadze penalties.

But Sam Johnston darted over to edge the Scots clear, and tries by Darcy Graham, and the Horne brothers - George and Pete - sealed victory in Scotland's final game before their opener in Japan against Ireland on 22 September.

More to follow.

Scotland: B Kinghorn; T Seymour; D Taylor, S Johnson; D Graham; A Hastings, A Price; G Reid, G Turner, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; R Wilson (capt), J Ritchie, B Thomson.

Replacements: G Stewart, A Dell, S Berghan, B Toolis, M Bradbury, G Horne, P Horne, C Harris.

Georgia: S Matiashvili; Z Dzneladze; D Katcharava, L Malaghuradze; M Modebadze; T Abzhandadze, V Lobzhanidze; M Nariashvili (capt), S Mamukashvili, B Gigashvili; K Mikautadze, G Nemsadze; S Sutiashvili, G Tkhilaishvili, B Gorgadze.

Replacements: G Kveseladze, T Mtchhedlidze, G Aprasidze, V Karkadze, G Gogichashvili, G Melkidze, L Lomidze, B Saghinadze.

