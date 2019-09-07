Rugby World Cup: Scotland travel with good momentum - Ali Price

Ali Price was a try-scorer in Friday's home win against Georgia

Rugby World Cup 2019 Host nation: Japan Dates: 20 September - 2 November Coverage: Live commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra, with live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland travel to the World Cup with "good momentum" following three successive warm-up wins, says scrum-half Ali Price.

Scotland opened their pre-tournament Test series with a heavy loss to France in Nice.

However, they recovered to edge out France in Edinburgh, then beat Georgia home and away.

"We've built nicely, we're a tight group and we're in a good place," said 26-year-old Price.

"Everyone is on the same page and understands what we are trying to achieve and what it's going to take to do something special at this tournament.

"It's a shame we put in that performance in Nice because we all worked hard to put ourselves in a position to be involved and we let ourselves down.

"You should never need a wake-up call to play for your country but if ever there is a time, that first game in a block of warm-up matches, you'll take it then."

Price scored the first of six tries against Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday, with four of those scores coming late in a 36-9 victory.

Head coach Gregor Townsend rested several key players, but Price is adamant each man travelling to Japan will have a part to play.

Scotland open their World Cup against Ireland on 22 September, with Russia, Samoa and the host nation making up Pool A.

"It's going to take all 31 players for us to do anything at the World Cup," said the Glasgow Warriors player. "It's not going to be a 15 or a 23 that rattle through.

"Training is fun but at the same time, regardless of whether you are playing or not, there's a job to do and that's the result on the weekend.

"Everyone is buying into that. Nobody is here thinking: 'I'm just here to fill this position if someone gets injured.' Everyone wants to have a go against Ireland and that's healthy.

"If you can get off to a flier in the first game, it's going to be massive for the set up of the pool."