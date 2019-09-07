Rugby World Cup: England coach Eddie Jones aware of Japan's typhoon conditions

Eddie Jones has previously lived in Japan while he was head coach of the national team

Eddie Jones says his England side must be "adaptable" in the face of extreme weather during the World Cup in Japan.

Typhoon Faxai is currently sweeping across Asia and is due to hit parts of Japan through the weekend.

England are due to leave for Japan on Sunday and Jones says his side have got to "ride with it", while contingency plans are in place before the tournament starts on 20 September.

"Once the typhoon comes, you just can't go outside," said the ex-Japan coach.

"It's basically a lock-down and it can vary between being very violent to quite mild."

The 2003 winners completed their warm-up schedule with a comfortable 37-0 win over Italy at St James' Park.

Organisers of the tournament have planned for the possibility of having to relocate teams from their bases or move matches to different venues.

England begin their campaign against Tonga in Sapporo before facing the United States in Kobe, and while both stadiums have roofs, Jones expects different conditions to the dry pitches his side have played on in their four warm-up matches.

The 59-year-old added: "We've got ideas of what we do if a typhoon stopped us training outdoors.

"We'll train on artificial turf indoors."

Jones has twice coached club teams in Japan before being appointed as head coach of the national team in 2012, leading the Cherry Blossoms to a shock victory over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

And the England boss was watching as the Springboks avenged that defeat on Friday, in their first meeting since the pool game in Brighton four years ago.

"It was very hot and very humid," he said. "There was a lot of dropped ball, it was quite greasy, and that could increase the amount of kicking."

Analysis

BBC weather presenter Nick Miller

Typhoon Faxai will bring heavy, flooding rain and strong possibly damaging winds to the Tokyo area on Sunday into Monday before quickly heading out to sea.

It's impossible to predict what impact this will have on any tournament infrastructure and preparations but the typhoon itself will be long gone by the time the first matches are played.