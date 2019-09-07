WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

7 SEPTEMBER, 2019

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

DIVISION TWO EAST

Blackwood 57 - 27 Caldicot

Hartridge 18 - 21 Ynysddu

Newport HSOB 50 - 20 Abergavenny

Oakdale 24 - 12 Croesyceiliog

Pill Harriers 10 - 29 Caerleon

Talywain 17 - 5 Cwmbran

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 10 - 62 Treharris

Abercynon 50 - 8 Gilfach Goch

Caerphilly 3 - 42 Cowbridge

Llanishen 36 - 26 Llantwit Fardre

Llantrisant 19 - 25 Aberdare

Taffs Well 23 - 28 Cilfynydd

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Colwyn Bay 0 - 12 Rhyl

Nant Conwy II 81 - 0 Llanidloes

Newtown 3 - 52 Mold

Shotton Steel 68 - 0 Bangor

Welshpool 19 - 38 Wrexham

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 33 - 15 Maesteg Celtic

Bridgend Sports 13 - 21 Pencoed

Heol y Cyw 11 - 18 Porthcawl

Pyle 12 - 12 Builth Wells

Seven Sisters 30 - 22 Morriston

Ystradgynlais 18 - 21 Resolven

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 25 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic

Kidwelly 15 - 24 Fishguard

Milford Haven 38 - 24 Pontarddulais

Mumbles 39 - 27 Pontyberem

Nantgaredig 20 - 10 Tenby United

Tycroes 10 - 14 Loughor

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn 16 - 10 Llanhilleth

Abertysswg 19 - 8 Rhymney

Blaina 33 - 16 Abertillery B G

Garndiffaith 8 - 35 RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides 41 - 13 Machen

Usk 40 - 0 Deri

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 40 - 22 Penarth

CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 25 Llanharan

Old Illtydians 26 - 15 Penygraig

Pentyrch 0 - 29 Fairwater

Pontyclun 48 - 31 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 17 - 12 St Albans

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Holyhead 22-13 Wrexham II

Machynlleth 21-17 Flint

Mold II 14-15 Llangefni II

Pwllheli II 29-5 Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog 24-31 Menai Bridge

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave P - P Tonmawr

Cwmgors 10 - 31 Aberavon Green Stars

Cwmllynfell 20 - 16 Cwmavon

Nantymoel 9 - 15 Baglan

Swansea Uplands 24 - 0 Bryncoch

Taibach 3 - 28 Vardre ** abandoned after 60 mins - ref injury**

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Lampeter Town 8 - 22 Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 30 - 23 Aberaeron

Llangwm 10 - 7 Cardigan

Llanybydder P - P Tregaron

Neyland P - P Haverfordwest

St Davids 7 - 74 St Clears

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed P - P Trinant

Fleur De Lys 46 - 14 St Julians HSOB

Hafodyrynys 0 - 70 Nantyglo

New Panteg 42 - 7 Blackwood Stars

Newport Saracens 5 - 21 Chepstow **abandoned after 50 mins - injury**

Whitehead 25 - 17 New Tredegar

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cefn Coed 8 - 30 Llantwit Major

Gwernyfed 24 - 17 Llandaff

Llandaff North 17 - 21 Ynysowen

Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely

Tonyrefail 15 - 24 Treherbert

Wattstown 45 - 3 Hirwaun

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Crynant

Banwen 30 - 17 Maesteg

Briton Ferry 36 - 0 Glais

Cefn Cribbwr P - P Pontrhydyfen

Glyncorrwg 32 - 27 Bryncethin

Penlan 27 - 28 Neath Athletic

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 28 - 6 Llangadog

Bynea 8 - 55 Furnace United

Llandeilo 33 - 13 New Dock Stars

Penygroes 17 - 17 Llandybie

Trimsaran 18 - 15 Cefneithin

Tumble 38 - 14 Betws

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Crumlin 8 - 29 Crickhowell

Hollybush 18 - 8 Bettws

Malpas 10 - 20 West Mon

Rhayader P - P Brynithel

Rogerstone 22 - 12 Pontllanfraith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 81 - 3 Old Tyleryan

Cardiff Saracens 73 - 0 Cwmcarn United

Forgeside 7 - 23 Trefil

Girling 24 - 26 Cardiff Internationals

Llandrindod Wells 26 - 5 Abersychan

Markham P - P Tredegar

Sully View 0 - 86 Ferndale

Whitchurch 15 - 21 Llanrumney

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 12 - 5 Pontardawe

Penybanc 10 - 7 Rhigos

Pontyates P - P Ogmore Vale

Pontycymmer 14 - 14 Cwmtwrch

South Gower 56 - 0 Pantyffynnon

Tonna 47 - 20 Fall Bay

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured