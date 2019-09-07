WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
7 SEPTEMBER, 2019
Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Swalec Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
DIVISION TWO EAST
Blackwood 57 - 27 Caldicot
Hartridge 18 - 21 Ynysddu
Newport HSOB 50 - 20 Abergavenny
Oakdale 24 - 12 Croesyceiliog
Pill Harriers 10 - 29 Caerleon
Talywain 17 - 5 Cwmbran
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 10 - 62 Treharris
Abercynon 50 - 8 Gilfach Goch
Caerphilly 3 - 42 Cowbridge
Llanishen 36 - 26 Llantwit Fardre
Llantrisant 19 - 25 Aberdare
Taffs Well 23 - 28 Cilfynydd
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Colwyn Bay 0 - 12 Rhyl
Nant Conwy II 81 - 0 Llanidloes
Newtown 3 - 52 Mold
Shotton Steel 68 - 0 Bangor
Welshpool 19 - 38 Wrexham
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 33 - 15 Maesteg Celtic
Bridgend Sports 13 - 21 Pencoed
Heol y Cyw 11 - 18 Porthcawl
Pyle 12 - 12 Builth Wells
Seven Sisters 30 - 22 Morriston
Ystradgynlais 18 - 21 Resolven
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 25 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic
Kidwelly 15 - 24 Fishguard
Milford Haven 38 - 24 Pontarddulais
Mumbles 39 - 27 Pontyberem
Nantgaredig 20 - 10 Tenby United
Tycroes 10 - 14 Loughor
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn 16 - 10 Llanhilleth
Abertysswg 19 - 8 Rhymney
Blaina 33 - 16 Abertillery B G
Garndiffaith 8 - 35 RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides 41 - 13 Machen
Usk 40 - 0 Deri
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 40 - 22 Penarth
CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 25 Llanharan
Old Illtydians 26 - 15 Penygraig
Pentyrch 0 - 29 Fairwater
Pontyclun 48 - 31 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 17 - 12 St Albans
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Holyhead 22-13 Wrexham II
Machynlleth 21-17 Flint
Mold II 14-15 Llangefni II
Pwllheli II 29-5 Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog 24-31 Menai Bridge
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave P - P Tonmawr
Cwmgors 10 - 31 Aberavon Green Stars
Cwmllynfell 20 - 16 Cwmavon
Nantymoel 9 - 15 Baglan
Swansea Uplands 24 - 0 Bryncoch
Taibach 3 - 28 Vardre ** abandoned after 60 mins - ref injury**
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Lampeter Town 8 - 22 Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 30 - 23 Aberaeron
Llangwm 10 - 7 Cardigan
Llanybydder P - P Tregaron
Neyland P - P Haverfordwest
St Davids 7 - 74 St Clears
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed P - P Trinant
Fleur De Lys 46 - 14 St Julians HSOB
Hafodyrynys 0 - 70 Nantyglo
New Panteg 42 - 7 Blackwood Stars
Newport Saracens 5 - 21 Chepstow **abandoned after 50 mins - injury**
Whitehead 25 - 17 New Tredegar
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cefn Coed 8 - 30 Llantwit Major
Gwernyfed 24 - 17 Llandaff
Llandaff North 17 - 21 Ynysowen
Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely
Tonyrefail 15 - 24 Treherbert
Wattstown 45 - 3 Hirwaun
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Crynant
Banwen 30 - 17 Maesteg
Briton Ferry 36 - 0 Glais
Cefn Cribbwr P - P Pontrhydyfen
Glyncorrwg 32 - 27 Bryncethin
Penlan 27 - 28 Neath Athletic
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 28 - 6 Llangadog
Bynea 8 - 55 Furnace United
Llandeilo 33 - 13 New Dock Stars
Penygroes 17 - 17 Llandybie
Trimsaran 18 - 15 Cefneithin
Tumble 38 - 14 Betws
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Crumlin 8 - 29 Crickhowell
Hollybush 18 - 8 Bettws
Malpas 10 - 20 West Mon
Rhayader P - P Brynithel
Rogerstone 22 - 12 Pontllanfraith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 81 - 3 Old Tyleryan
Cardiff Saracens 73 - 0 Cwmcarn United
Forgeside 7 - 23 Trefil
Girling 24 - 26 Cardiff Internationals
Llandrindod Wells 26 - 5 Abersychan
Markham P - P Tredegar
Sully View 0 - 86 Ferndale
Whitchurch 15 - 21 Llanrumney
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 12 - 5 Pontardawe
Penybanc 10 - 7 Rhigos
Pontyates P - P Ogmore Vale
Pontycymmer 14 - 14 Cwmtwrch
South Gower 56 - 0 Pantyffynnon
Tonna 47 - 20 Fall Bay