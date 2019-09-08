Rugby World Cup: Magnus Bradbury travels with Scotland as cover for Jamie Ritchie

Magnus Bradbury replaced Jamie Ritchie after 46 minutes at Murrayfield on Friday

Back-row Magnus Bradbury will join Scotland's World Cup travelling party on Monday as "precautionary injury cover" for Jamie Ritchie.

Bradbury is drafted in after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in Friday's win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Ritchie is to remain in Scotland for further assessment, which will determine whether he can join the 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan.

Bradbury came off the bench to replace Edinburgh team-mate Ritchie on Friday.

He was given a place among the substitutes in the 36-9 victory despite being one of eight men cut by head coach Gregor Townsend last Tuesday.

Bradbury, capped eight times, had missed the three prior warm-up Tests with a rib problem.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on 22 September, with Japan, Samoa and Russia their other Pool A opponents.