Rugby World Cup: Magnus Bradbury travels with Scotland as cover for Jamie Ritchie

Magnus Bradbury replaced Jamie Ritchie after 46 minutes at Murrayfield on Friday
Magnus Bradbury replaced Jamie Ritchie after 46 minutes at Murrayfield on Friday

Back-row Magnus Bradbury will join Scotland's World Cup travelling party on Monday as "precautionary injury cover" for Jamie Ritchie.

Bradbury is drafted in after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in Friday's win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Ritchie is to remain in Scotland for further assessment, which will determine whether he can join the 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan.

Bradbury came off the bench to replace Edinburgh team-mate Ritchie on Friday.

He was given a place among the substitutes in the 36-9 victory despite being one of eight men cut by head coach Gregor Townsend last Tuesday.

Bradbury, capped eight times, had missed the three prior warm-up Tests with a rib problem.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on 22 September, with Japan, Samoa and Russia their other Pool A opponents.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport