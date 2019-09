Rugby World Cup 2019: Full squads for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales

From the section

Home nations' captains: Scotland's Stuart McInally, England's Owen Farrell, Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, and Ireland's Rory Best

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have named their 31-man squads for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Check out who made the cut (players listed alphabetically):

England squad

Owen Farrell leads England's bid to win the World Cup for a second time

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Saracens), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle/Sale).

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Ireland squad

Ireland captain Rory Best made his international debut in 2005

Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Niall Scannell (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Scotland squad

Scotland captain Stuart McInally converted from the back row to hooker

Forwards: John Barclay (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens).

Wales squad

Alun Wyn Jones led Wales throughout their Six Nations Grand Slam-winning campaign

Forwards: Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rhys Carre (Saracens), James Davies (Scarlets), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Hallam Amos (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), George North (Ospreys), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Liam Williams (Saracens).