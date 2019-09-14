Rugby World Cup: Pick your all-time XV

Lomu, Pocock, Wilkinson and Hastings are among the stars vying to get into an all-time Rugby World Cup XV

Dan Carter or Jonny Wilkinson? Jonah Lomu or Shane Williams? John Eales or Martin Johnson? Gavin Hastings or Jason Robinson?

There are no easy choices in our all-time World Cup XV selector. But there are no shortage of stellar options either.

Put together your XV representing the greatest of the great to do it on the biggest stage.

Pick your all-time World Cup XV Choose the best Rugby World Cup team of all time from the players below. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

We will reveal BBC Sport readers' best XV on Tuesday, 1 October - teams must be selected by 17:00 BST on Monday, 30 September to count.