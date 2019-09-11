Glasgow Warriors sign former Highlanders prop Aki Seiuli

Aka Seiuli will join up with Glasgow after Otago's ITM Cup campaign

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says they have signed "a hell of an athlete" in prop Aki Seiuli.

The 26-year-old former Highlanders loose-head has agreed a two-year contract at Scotstoun.

Having made 38 appearances for the Otago franchise, Seiuli missed last season with a knee injury.

"We identified him as someone with that point of difference around his ball carrying and physicality," Rennie told Glasgow's website.

"He's a good man and someone who we believe will fit in really well into our environment."

New Zealander Seiuli will join Warriors following Otago's 2019 ITM Cup campaign, with the tournament ending on 26 October.

He is looking forward to teaming up with fellow prop Siua Halanukonuka.

"The coaching team's reputation speaks for itself - Dave is highly regarded and I can't wait to work with him," Seuili added.

"I also know Siua from our time at the Highlanders, so I'm sure he'll help me settle in."