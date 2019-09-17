Women's rugby: Why have Ireland fallen behind?

Grace Davitt and Lynne Cantwell celebrate after Ireland's famous 2014 World Cup win over New Zealand

The Irish men's team will go into the Rugby World Cup ranked number one in the world - but the women's side have endured a more difficult time.

Their place at the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand is in doubt - and that is a huge concern for former Grand Slam winner Grace Davitt.

"To not get to a World Cup for the first time ever would be hugely disappointing," said Davitt, who was in the Irish side which finished fourth in 2014.

Ireland have competed in every tournament since their debut in 1994, but a disappointing showing as hosts in 2017 saw them finish outside the top seven and miss out on automatic qualification.

Ireland hosted the World Cup in 2017 but finished in a disappointing eighth place

The Irish women - now ranked 10th in the world - will face Italy, Scotland and the winner of the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship in a new 'Rugby Europe' qualification tournament next September.

The winner will qualify for the World Cup and the second-placed side will get another opportunity to qualify via a new repechage tournament..

It sees second-placed sides from Asia, Europe and Oceania regional tournaments and the play-off winner between South America and the second-placed team from the Africa regional qualifier compete for the final World Cup place.

The next 12 months are crucial for Ireland Women's rugby, particularly as the IRFU's Women in Rugby Action Plan (2018-2023) targeted, not just qualification, but a top-six finish in New Zealand.

Short-lived success

Ireland suffered their first ever defeat by Italy in the 2019 Six Nations Championship

Ireland enjoyed great success between 2013 and 2017, winning two Six Nations Championships.

In 2014 they became the first Irish side to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, causing one of the greatest upsets ever in the women's game by beating New Zealand who had not lost at the tournament since 1991.

But since then, Irish fortunes have declined and they finished fifth in the 2019 Six Nations with just one win over Scotland.

While professionalism is a factor in Ireland's ability to compete against England and France, who both recorded wins by more than 30 points over them, it does not explain poor performances and defeats against Wales and Italy.

Ireland are 10th in the world rankings, behind Spain, who are favourites to win the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship and challenge Ireland in September's qualifying tournament.

'Work must be put in now'

Asked if Ireland's lack of progress left her frustrated, Davitt who played in the historic victory over New Zealand said: "Not from the girls' point of view, I know everyone that puts that green jersey on are putting in huge sacrifices.

"They're in the gyms, they're training, they're doing the best they can.

Former centre Davitt won 55 Ireland caps from 2005 to 2014

"The frustration comes from the structure and the set up behind the scenes, is the money being pumped into the 15's, are they getting the support they need?"

"We've watched the five top teams in the world - Canada, USA, New Zealand, England and France play against each other all summer.

"That's only going to strengthen them in contrast to Ireland who haven't had a friendly since the Six Nations … that is crazy!"

"They've had a couple of one-day camps, she says

"Even Scotland, who are going be close to Ireland in trying to get that last spot in the World Cup 2021, they're going to South Africa now for a two test tour, that's huge."

Davitt warns "You've all these friendlies happening and competitive matches, and Ireland have none of that in the pipeline."

"They have to put the work in now. There should be the friendlies to get the girls in and to get a really strong team base."