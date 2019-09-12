Sam Thomson: Lock signs for Edinburgh after three years in Australia

Sam Thomson made one Pro12 appearance for Glasgow in September 2016

Second-row Sam Thomson is returning to his hometown to sign for Edinburgh after three years in Australia.

The 25-year-old joins from Sydney-based Warringah Rugby Club, subject to a medical.

A former Scottish Academy player, he played one league match for Glasgow Warriors in 2016, moving Down Under after a season-ending shoulder injury.

"The opportunity to come home and play in a professional environment is what I've been working for," he said.

During his time in Australia he also competed in the National Rugby Championship for the Greater Sydney Rams, NSW Country and Sydney.

"We've obviously lost a large number of our pack to the World Cup, so we're keen to see Sam hit the ground running and make an impact from the get-go," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He is a lock who possess both size and skill and we're excited to see how that skill-set develops further."