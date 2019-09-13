Jale Vakaloloma: New Glasgow Warriors recruit out of action with shoulder injury

Glasgow Warriors were beaten finalists in last season's Pro14

Glasgow Warriors have announced that Jale Vakaloloma will be sidelined for up to four months after shoulder surgery.

The 23-year-old blindside flanker has yet to play for the Pro14 side, having agreed a two-year contract in July.

The uncapped Vakaloloma, who can also operate in the second row, had been in Fiji's World Cup training squad but missed out on a tournament place.

He had been playing in Australia before his move to Scotland.