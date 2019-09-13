Jale Vakaloloma: New Glasgow Warriors recruit out of action with shoulder injury
Glasgow Warriors have announced that Jale Vakaloloma will be sidelined for up to four months after shoulder surgery.
The 23-year-old blindside flanker has yet to play for the Pro14 side, having agreed a two-year contract in July.
The uncapped Vakaloloma, who can also operate in the second row, had been in Fiji's World Cup training squad but missed out on a tournament place.
He had been playing in Australia before his move to Scotland.