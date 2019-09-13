Adam Beard: Wales lock has appendix surgery but is set to join World Cup squad

Ospreys lock Adam Beard has won 16 Wales caps

Adam Beard will link up with Wales' World Cup squad in Japan early next week after having his appendix removed.

The 16-times capped Ospreys lock was admitted to hospital in Wales ahead of the squad's departure on Wednesday.

Wales' opening Pool D game is against Georgia in Toyota on 23 September.

"Adam Beard was admitted to hospital with suspected appendicitis by Wales team medics ahead of the squad's departure last Wednesday," the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed.

"He had his appendix removed uneventfully later that day and is recovering well. He will rejoin the rest of the squad in Japan early next week."

Beard, 23, will be assessed on arrival in Japan, with the hope he is available for the Georgia match.

Wales are likely to be without Beard's fellow lock Cory Hill for that game as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his leg.

Hill was named in Wales' 31-man World Cup squad, with the second pool fixture against Australia on 29 September being his initial target.

Warren Gatland's side then face pool games against Fiji and Uruguay.