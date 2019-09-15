Jamie Ritchie to miss Scotland World Cup opener with Ireland

Scotland's Jamie Ritchie had been a doubt for the World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jamie Ritchie will miss Scotland's World Cup opener with Ireland despite joining up with the squad in Japan.

The forward belatedly joined his team-mates in Nagasaki after suffering a broken cheekbone against Georgia.

Edinburgh flanker Ritchie has since had a titanium plate inserted.

"We know some players can come back in less time than that but we're going to aim for the Samoa game rather than Ireland," said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Ritchie's club-mate Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as a precautionary back-up, remains in Japan for now.

Townsend said: "Jamie had surgery on Monday so he joined us Thursday. He's still recovering from the operation and also jet lag, so he's not training with us just yet.

"We expect him to resume training next week. He's unlikely to be available for the Ireland game but he will be back in full training after that."

Townsend was left sweating on the fitness of five players after that 36-9 triumph over Georgia in the Dark Blues' World Cup send-off.

Ritchie was the most serious concern but there were also worries for Blair Kinghorn and Ben Toolis after both suffered head knocks while forwards Blade Thomson and Jonny Gray limped off with hamstring complaints.

There was further anxiety when prop Allan Dell later reported a hamstring twinge of his own, but Townsend admits he is relieved that all of six of his injury doubts are now set to play a part in the tournament.

"The pleasing thing is everybody is still in the squad, which is a huge boost," he said.

"The last media conference we had (the injuries) were in the front of my mind as we ended up having six injuries against Georgia."