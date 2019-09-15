Dyddgu Hywel: Wales Women full-back retires from international rugby

Dyddgu Hywel will continue to play for Gloucester-Hartpury after giving up Test rugby

Wales Women full-back Dyddgu Hywel has retired from international rugby.

The 30-year-old, a university lecturer who won 31 caps, made the decision due to time constraints.

"The women's game is growing every year, the standard is exceptional and that demands more dedication," Hywel told BBC Sport Wales.

"Although I'm not scared of hard work my job is demanding and I'm doing a PhD. I have to concentrate a bit more on my career."

Despite retiring from international duties, Hywel will continue to play for club side Gloucester-Hartpury and has other sports in her sights.

"When I look back there will be many highlights - I've been in the red jersey of Wales for eight years," she added.

"The first cap was special, scoring an opening try against France and getting a win against England in 2015.

"I'm going to be keeping busy and fit. I have a keen interest in throwing - discus, javelin and shot put. I have a training session next week as it happens, so who knows."

Wales will play Spain, Scotland, Crawshays Welsh and the Barbarians this autumn.

Rowland Phillips' side will begin their 2020 Six Nations campaign on 2 February, hosting Italy at Cardiff Arms Park.

They then face Ireland away, France at home and England away before finishing back in Cardiff against Scotland on 15 March.