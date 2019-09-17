Quiz: Test your knowledge of Scotland at the World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland are just days away from their World Cup opener in Japan, with supporters daring to dream of a fairytale success.

However, how much do you know about the nation's previous exploits on rugby union's biggest stage?