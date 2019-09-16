James McRae: Exeter back-row re-joins Cornish Pirates for second season

James McRae was part of the Exeter side that made the semi-finals of last weekend's Premiership Sevens

Cornish Pirates have re-signed Exeter back-row James McRae on dual-registration for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old returns to the Championship club for a second season, having played 15 times for the Pirates in the last campaign.

McRae has played for England Students, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Chiefs.

"Having James return will provide a massive boost to the squad," forwards coach Alan Paver said.

"A year deep now in terms of what he needs to know, his integration on return is expected to be quick and we all look forward to welcoming him back," he added.