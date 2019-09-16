Rugby World Cup 2019: England will peak in Japan, says Jonny May

England winger Jonny May (with the ball) is heading to Japan to compete in his World Cup campaign

Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England winger Jonny May says his side "will peak" and are ready to "do something very special" at the Rugby World Cup, which begins on Friday.

May, 29, is confident England's attack, which averages 4.3 tries per game this year, will be the difference in Japan.

The Leicester Tigers player, who has scored 24 tries for England, said: "I believe this team is ready.

"I look around the room at the team-mates and the talent we have and we can beat anybody if we are at our best."

Eddie Jones' side head into the tournament with a number of injury doubts to key players, including Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell, but with Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi all waiting in the wings, May says the versatility of England's squad means no other side can rival them.

"I don't want to come across as arrogant because I am not but I generally just can't talk up my team-mates enough," May said.

"We have got players who can take the ball to the line and make decisions, we have got players who can run over people, we have got speed, we have got left foot options.

"Do other teams have great players? Of course they do. It will come down to who produces it on the day, who is ready for it and mentally who can handle it."

On Friday, Jones will announce his team for Sunday's England opener against Tonga in Sapporo, before a quick turn around to face the USA on Thursday, 26 September.

England head coach Eddie Jones (left) with Jonny May, took charge of England in 2015

However, May says the 31-strong squad is "beyond" thinking about the starting XV.

"The message from Eddie is that he will pick a team to beat that opposition on that day and everyone has a role," said May, who has scored six tries in seven games in the past 12 months.

"It is not about who is better than who. We are not about that on this team. There is no point.

"We are very different and we are just about being the best versions of ourselves for the team."

May describes scoring a try as the "cherry on top of the cake" but that he also plans to focus on his "defence, kick-chase and high ball".

"I couldn't care if I don't score a try in the tournament," May added.

"If the opportunity comes to score a try, that is my role in that moment for the team. We just need to win every game."