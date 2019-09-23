Ulster have 'big opportunity' in Pro14 - BBC analyst McWhirter

Craig Gilroy returned to action in the pre-season win over Glasgow in Belfast after 10 months out with a back injury

Ex-forward and BBC Sport NI analyst Tony McWhirter believes Ulster have "a big opportunity to make a head start" on their Pro14 rivals this season.

The Irish province begin their campaign at home to the Ospreys on 27 September.

"Ulster's recruitment has been very impressive and when you combine that with the fact that they haven't been very successful as regards their representation in the Ireland World Cup squad, then I would expect them to be strong right from the start of the season," said McWhirter.

"Sam Carter, Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath are among the big signings who have come in and having key personnel like John Cooney and Jordi Murphy available from the word go represents a great opportunity.

"I think Ulster know that they have a chance to build momentum and that brings a bit of pressure with it as well, particularly early on in the campaign."

After their season-opener at Kingspan Stadium, Dan McFarland's squad travel to South Africa to play the Cheetahs and Southern Kings in consecutive weeks as they set out to improve on their semi-final appearance last time out.

"The South African trip has maybe come a little bit earlier than Ulster would have liked - they'd probably have preferred to have had two or three games under their belt before they had to go out there," argued the former number eight back-row forward.

"Ulster's issue for the last couple of years has been that they haven't started particularly well and then they've come with a real run towards the end of the season.

"This year they have a real chance to get a head start on a number of teams in their Conference who will be more badly hit by players on World Cup duty.

"Glasgow and Leinster have probably been the best teams over the last few years in this competition and they are in the same Conference as Ulster this year but Ulster must aim to top their half and try and secure a home semi-final."

Eric O'Sullivan will face competition for his place from Ireland and ex-Leinster prop Jack McGrath

Healthy mixture of experience and youth

McWhirter says Ulster's chances of success this term hinge on the continued development of their young players as much as the contributions of their established stars such as the fit-again Craig Gilroy, Stuart McCloskey, Will Addison, Iain Henderson, Cooney, Marcell Coetzee and Murphy.

"The likes of Robert Baloucoune Eric O'Sullivan, Tom O'Toole, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Adam McBurney and the Rea brothers represent the future for Ulster Rugby and I think they are all ready to perform at the highest level. They are precocious talents and now they have to start and fulfil their potential.

"From Eric O'Sullivan's point of view Jack McGrath is now thrown into the prop equation and McGrath has a point to prove after missing out on the World Cup squad.

"O'Sullivan played a lot of rugby last year and has done nothing wrong but certainly the addition of McGrath will bring competition in there and provide a chance to rotate.

"I think we'll see another big season from second row Kieran Treadwell who had a strong finish to the last campaign. Sam Carter will offer strong competition, experience and leadership in that area too."

'Enough leaders' to replace Best

Ulster will be without captain and long-serving hooker Rory Best, who will retire from playing after the World Cup in Japan, but McWhirter believes there are "enough leaders in the group" to mitigate the loss of their influential skipper.

"Iain Henderson has captained the side on occasions when Rory hasn't been there, as has Rob Herring, while Billy Burns has assumed the armband in some pre-season games so there is experience there.

"They know this situation has been coming for the last couple of years so they have to find somebody else.

"As regards the Champions Cup draw compared to some of the other pools I think it's a nice one for Ulster. The two English teams, Bath and Harlequins are going to be strong but they are not a Saracens by any means.

"However Clermont is one of the toughest places to go in Europe - the atmosphere there is second to none.

"Ulster will set out to build a platform by winning their home games and they are more than capable of going to Bath and Harlequins and winning so the knockout stages are a real possibility again."

Tony McWhirter was talking to BBC Sport NI's Richard Petrie